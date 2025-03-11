Mohammad Yousuf reverts his withdrawal from New Zealand tour

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf. — PCB

LAHORE: Batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf has reversed his decision to withdraw from the national team’s upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the cricket board had shared that the former batter decided against accompanying the green shirts on the New Zealand tour due to the ailment of his daughter.

But just hours after the update, the PCB informed that the batting consultant is now all set to tour New Zealand as her daughter’s condition improved.

“Doctors told me that my daughter's health is better now, so I'm going with the team,” said Mohammad Yousuf.

“Going with the team is a national duty that I have decided to fulfil,” he added.

For the unversed, the national men’s team is set to depart for New Zealand on Wednesday morning for the white-ball tour.

The tour comprises of five T20 Internationals (T20Is), followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 5.

Notably, the last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2024.

The series opener in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain, and the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams winning two games each.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: