Cricket Ireland unveils women’s team’s schedule for World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland on Tuesday, announced its national women’s team’s matches schedule for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers, set to be played in Pakistan.

After the successful hosting of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan are reportedly set to host another ICC tournament – the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers – sources told Geo News last month.

Although no official announcement has been made thus far by the apex cricketing body regarding the qualifying tournament, Cricket Ireland has listed the match schedule of its women’s team.

As per the schedule, Ireland Women will play two warm-up matches ahead of the Qualifiers against West Indies and Bangladesh on April 5 and 7 respectively and will then formally kick off their campaign against hosts Pakistan on April.

Ireland will then take on West Indies, Bangladesh, Thailand and Scotland in respective league-stage matches on April 11, 13, 15 and 18 respectively.

According to the details, the qualifying event will be held in different cities of Pakistan ahead of the mega event, set to be played in India later this year.

A total of six teams will participate in the qualifiers, including Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies and hosts Pakistan.

The finalists of the qualifying event will join the top six teams of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 for the eight-team World Cup.

Ireland Women at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

5 April: Warm-up v West Indies Women 7 April: Warm-up v Bangladesh Women 9 April: Ireland Women v Pakistan Women 11 April: Ireland Women v West Indies Women 13 April: Ireland Women v Bangladesh Women 15 April: Ireland Women v Thailand Women 18 April: Ireland Women v Scotland Women