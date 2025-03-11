Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand

Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf conducts a drill in Rawalpindi on February 28, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdrew from the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared on Tuesday.

According to the PCB, the former captain pulled out of the tour due to the ailment of his daughter and has informed the cricket board regarding his decision.

Despite Yousuf’s unavailability, the cricket board has not named his replacement for the batting consultant role.

Meanwhile, the national men’s team is set to depart for New Zealand on Wednesday morning for the white-ball tour.

The tour comprises five T20 Internationals (T20Is), followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 5.

For the unversed, the last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2024, when the Blackcaps toured Pakistan.

The series opener in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain, and the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams winning two games each.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

