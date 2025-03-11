Rohit Sharma shares his plans for ICC World Cup 2027

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — Reuters

India’s longer formats captain Rohit Sharma on Monday, commented on the prospects of playing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, stating that he would keep ‘all options open’.

Rohit, who became only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC titles after leading his team to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy glory on Sunday, said it was tough to confirm his participation in the upcoming 50-over mega event and would assess his form and fitness before making a decision.

“It’s very hard to say that right now, but I’m keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I’m playing,” said Rohit.

“Right now, I’m playing really, really well, and I’m enjoying everything I’m doing with this team. The team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice.

“I can’t really say about 2027 because it’s too far, but I’m keeping all my options open.”

Earlier on Sunday, Rohit shut down retirement speculations during the post-match press conference of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

"I'm not retiring from this format...make sure no rumours are spread," said the right-handed opener.

Rohit Sharma, alongside fellow senior Virat Kohli, had called time on his T20I career after leading India to their second T20 World Cup last year in West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

As a result, speculations were rife that the senior duo of Rohit and Kohli would do likewise after India beat New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy 2025 until the Indian captain made the announcement.