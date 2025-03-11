New Zealand announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the fourth T20I in Lahore on April 25, 2024. — AFP

AUCKLAND: The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for the five-match home T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to run from March 16 to 26.

The squad features seven players from New Zealand’s contingent for the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 including all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who will be leading the Blackcaps in the upcoming T20I series.

“Mitch Santner’s done a great job since taking over as white-ball captain and I’ll really just be trying to build on his good work and create an enjoyable environment for the guys to perform in,” Bracewell said in an NZC statement.

“Pakistan are always a dangerous short-form side with lots of power and pace and we know they’ll be hurting after an early exit in the Champions Trophy.”

The squad also marked the return of senior spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Ben Sears, who was ruled out of the mega event due to a torn hamstring.

Notably, pacers Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke were selected for the first three T20Is, while experienced Matt Henry, the leading wicket-taker of the Champions Trophy 2025, will be available for the remaining two matches.

The move is a part of NZC’s plans to manage the workload of the three pacers, who recently partook in the eight-team tournament.

New Zealand squad T20Is against Pakistan

Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

T20I series schedule

March 16 – First T20I in Christchurch

March 18- Second T20I in Dunedin

March 21 – Third T20I in Auckland

March 23 – Fourth T20I in Mount Maunganui

March 26 – Fifth T20I in Wellington