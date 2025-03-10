Six Indian, two Afghan players included in Champions Trophy team of the tournament

Team India lift the Champions Trophy title thrice by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy concluded on March 9, 2025, with India emerging as champions after defeating New Zealand in the final.

The tournament witnessed several standout performances with both bat and ball, leading to the selection of the Team of the Tournament. However, no Pakistani player made the cut.

Team of the Tournament Breakdown

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) – Player of the Tournament

Rachin Ravindra played a crucial role in New Zealand’s campaign, delivering impactful performances with both bat and ball. His all-round excellence earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Zadran played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s memorable campaign, notably scoring a stunning 177 against England—the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

Virat Kohli (India)

Despite being 36, Kohli reaffirmed his dominance in ODI cricket. He played two crucial knocks, including an 84 in the semi-final against Australia. During the tournament, he also became only the third player after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to surpass 14,000 ODI runs.

Shreyas Iyer (India)

Iyer was a model of consistency, scoring at least 45 runs in each of India's last four matches. He thrived in Dubai’s challenging batting conditions, proving to be a pillar of stability in the middle order.

KL Rahul (India) – Wicketkeeper

Rahul excelled both behind the stumps and with the bat. He remained unbeaten in three out of four innings and was instrumental in India's knockout-stage victories, scoring 42 against Australia* and 34 against New Zealand* while chasing.

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

A powerful hitter and an outstanding fielder, Phillips showcased his athleticism by pulling off three spectacular catches, including a breathtaking grab to dismiss Virat Kohli in the group-stage clash against India.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Omarzai impressed with both bat and ball. His match-winning 5/58 against England highlighted why he was named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) – Captain

Santner led New Zealand with distinction, guiding them to the final while also excelling as a frontline spinner. His leadership and bowling played a key role in the Kiwis' impressive campaign.

Mohammed Shami (India)

Shami made an emphatic return, claiming 5/53 against Bangladesh in the opening match. He also stepped up in the crucial knockout stages, picking up four wickets in the semi-final and final combined.

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Henry was a consistent wicket-taker throughout the tournament. His best performance came against India in the Group A decider, where he claimed 5/42.

Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

Despite having played only one ODI before the Champions Trophy, Chakaravarthy justified his selection by taking nine wickets in three high-pressure matches, proving to be a match-winner for India.

Axar Patel (India/12th player)

A valuable all-rounder, Axar Patel made significant contributions with both bat and ball. He picked up five wickets throughout the tournament and scored 109 runs, including a crucial 29 in the final.

His impact wasn’t limited to batting and bowling—he also showcased his fielding skills with two excellent catches.