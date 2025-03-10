Hardik Pandya's witty response to Pakistan travel question after Champions Trophy win

DUBAI: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya delivered a cheeky response when asked about the team's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The query came during the post-match press conference after India's thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

A Pakistani journalist questioned Pandya about India’s choice to play all their matches in the UAE instead of Pakistan, the tournament's official host.

Pandya quipped, "It’s great. Even the people of Pakistan wanted us to play there, but it couldn’t happen. I’m sure all the Pakistanis in Dubai must have enjoyed the match. As for why the Indian team didn’t go to Pakistan, I think that’s above my pay grade."





His witty remark, delivered with a smile, sparked laughter in the room and quickly went viral on social media.

India’s decision stems from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) citing security concerns and political tensions.

As a result, a hybrid model was implemented, with India playing in Dubai while other teams competed in Pakistan.

This mirrored the arrangement for the 2023 Asia Cup, where India’s matches were held in Sri Lanka while Pakistan retained hosting rights.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that it will not send its team to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup and will instead play at a neutral venue.

It is pertinent to mention that India defeated New Zealand to lift the Champions Trophy 2025 title by four wickets on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the final, India successfully chased down a target of 252 runs with six wickets and six balls to spare, led by a match-winning half-century from captain Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, New Zealand struggled to post a competitive total, managing 251 runs despite a valiant half-century from Daryl Mitchell.

For the unversed, this was India's third Champions Trophy title, having previously won the prestigious tournament in 2002 and 2013.