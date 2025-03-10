Ravindra Jadeja dismisses retirement rumors after Champions Trophy triumph

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after team India wins the 2025 Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 09, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed rumors regarding his retirement from ODI cricket following India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory against New Zealand in Dubai.

On Sunday, Jadeja hit the winning runs to secure India's third Champions Trophy title.

Speculation had been swirling that the Saurashtra cricketer would step away from the format after the final, but he quickly put an end to such claims.

To shut down the false reports circulating across news outlets and social media, the star all-rounder took to Instagram, posting a story that read: "NO UNNECESSARY RUMOURS" followed by folded hands and salute emojis.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed retirement rumors on his Instagram story. — Instagram/royalnavghan

The 36-year-old played a crucial role in India's victory. He delivered an outstanding spell in the first innings, bowling 10 overs for just 30 runs at a miserly economy rate of 3.00, while also providing a vital breakthrough by dismissing Tom Latham.

His disciplined bowling effort helped restrict New Zealand to 251-7.

Fittingly, Jadeja also had the final say with the bat. With India needing runs in the closing moments, he remained unbeaten on nine off six balls and struck the winning runs in the 49th over.

Alongside KL Rahul, he guided the Sharma-led side to a four-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

Reflecting on the triumph, Jadeja expressed his emotions after the match.

"That is how it is with me; sometimes a hero, sometimes a zero. The wicket was not easy for a new batter. Hardik and KL were great. Winning the Champions Trophy is a huge thing. If you don't win a big tournament after playing for so long, it hurts," he said on air.