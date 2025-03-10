Wasim Akram reacts to PCB’s absence from Champions Trophy presentation ceremony

Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram - Reuters/File

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has raised concerns over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials from the presentation ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, held in Dubai on Sunday.

The event concluded with India securing their third title by defeating New Zealand.

In a recent interview, Akram stated that it looked “odd” that no representative from the main host nation was present on stage.

“From what I have learned, the chairman wasn’t well, but the PCB officials present at the final were Sumair Ahmad and Usman Wahla. These two were there, yet neither of them appeared on stage,” Akram said.

Questioning the situation further, he added, “The question now is, weren’t we the hosts? How is it possible that even the COO of the Pakistan Cricket Board or any official representing the chairman was not on stage? Was he not invited? I don’t know the full story, but it definitely looked odd to me while watching. It was crucial to have a Pakistani representative on stage. Even if they didn’t present the cup or medals, someone should have been there.”

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has addressed concerns regarding the absence of PCB officials.

An ICC spokesperson clarified that Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB Management Committee Chairman and designated representative of the host board, had been invited to the ceremony but did not attend.

“Mr. Naqvi was unavailable and did not travel to Dubai for the final,” the spokesperson confirmed.

Responding to criticism over the lack of Pakistani representation on stage, the ICC reiterated its established protocols for awards ceremonies.

“The ICC only invites the head of the host board—such as the president, vice president, chairman, or CEO—to participate in the awards ceremony. Other board officials, even if present at the venue, are not part of the stage proceedings,” the spokesperson explained.