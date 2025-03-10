Wahab Riaz withdraws from National T20 cup; here's why

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz addresses a press conference - AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz was set to return to domestic cricket, representing Lahore Whites in the upcoming National T20 Cup.

However, he has now withdrawn from the squad after facing intense criticism from fans, who voiced concerns that younger players were being denied opportunities.

According to sources, the former chief selector also opted out due to personal commitments and the upcoming Champions Trophy, further influencing his decision to step away from the tournament.

He had also participated in the trial matches held for Lahore-based teams, showcasing his intent to return to competitive cricket.

The 39-year-old, who last represented Pakistan in 2020, initially secured his place in the squad after an impressive trial performance at a Lahore Region Cricket Association match at Aligarh Ground.

Playing for Lahore Greens, Wahab took one wicket for 25 runs in three overs, dismissing young batter Rana Arsalan. With the bat, he contributed a quickfire 31 runs, including three sixes.

His selection sparked debates about former players occupying spots in domestic cricket, potentially limiting opportunities for emerging talent.

Wahab, who competed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) until 2023, recently completed PCB’s Level-2 Coaching Course and briefly served as a national selector.

Many fans criticized the PCB, questioning why a retired pacer was selected over a young player who could gain valuable experience.

Meanwhile, defending champions Karachi Whites will aim to retain their title as the National T20 Cup kicks off later this month.