Did ICC snub Pakistan at Champions Trophy final presentation?

ICC Chairman Jay Shah and BCCI officials during Champions Trophy final ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 09, 2025. — X

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come under scrutiny after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was noticeably absent from the presentation ceremony following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai—a tournament originally hosted by Pakistan.

The absence of any PCB official at the ceremony, where host nations are traditionally represented, has sparked debate and raised questions about the ICC’s management of the event.

Multiple sources confirmed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was expected to attend, was unable to travel to Dubai due to health reasons.

However, the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tournament Director, Sumair Ahmed Syed, was present at the final.

Despite his availability, the ICC did not include him in the presentation party—a decision described by various quarters as a deliberate snub.

“The chairman couldn’t travel, but COO Sumair Ahmed Syed was there and attended the final. He should have been on stage to represent the PCB,” a source close to the matter told this correspondent.

Geo News understands that the PCB is also displeased with the situation.

However, no official statement has been issued by the board regarding the matter.

The composition of the final presentation party, which included BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, has further fueled the controversy.

Fans have also questioned the ICC’s decision to have former Australian captain Aaron Finch present the trophy instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain who led his team to victory in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy.

Many saw this as a missed opportunity to honor Pakistan’s cricketing legacy, further alienating the host nation’s supporters.

According to sources, the ICC had full authority over the selection of the presentation party. However, the governing body has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Many argue that this incident reflects a broader pattern of disregard for Pakistan’s contributions to international cricket, particularly in the context of hosting the ICC Champions Trophy.