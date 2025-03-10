Mohsin Naqvi reflects on Pakistan’s successful hosting of Champions Trophy 2025

An undated picture of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. - Screengrab/PCB

Pakistan has successfully hosted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking a significant milestone in the nation's cricketing history.

The tournament's seamless execution showcased Pakistan’s ability to organize a prestigious global event, reinforcing its standing as a key player in international cricket.

Following the successful conclusion of the event, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the tournament a resounding success.

In a heartfelt message, he acknowledged the relentless efforts of the PCB team, law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials, and the participating teams.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated PCB team, the vigilant law enforcement agencies, the supportive provincial governments, the esteemed ICC officials, and all the phenomenal participating cricket teams that traveled to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025," Naqvi posted on X.

"Your relentless efforts made it possible for us to hold the Champions Trophy 2025 seamlessly and turn it into a remarkable success story," he added.

He emphasised Pakistan’s immense pride in hosting the tournament, calling it a historic achievement for cricket fans worldwide.

The successful organization of the event is expected to bolster Pakistan’s reputation as a safe and capable host for international cricket, paving the way for more major tournaments in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that India defeated New Zealand to lift the Champions Trophy 2025 title by four wickets on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the final, India successfully chased down a target of 252 runs with six wickets and six balls to spare, led by a match-winning half-century from captain Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, New Zealand struggled to post a competitive total, managing 251 runs despite a valiant half-century from Daryl Mitchell.

For the unversed, this was India's third Champions Trophy title, having previously won the prestigious tournament in 2002 and 2013.