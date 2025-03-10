Shoaib Akhtar questions PCB's absence at ICC Champions Trophy final ceremony

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar reponds after national teams defeat in Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — X/@shoaib100mph

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representatives during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final presentation ceremony on Sunday in Dubai.

Despite Pakistan being the official host of the tournament, no PCB official was present on stage when India secured their third Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand.

In a video posted on social media, Akhtar voiced his surprise and concern over the PCB's absence during such a significant moment in the tournament.

“India has won the ICC Champions Trophy, and there was one odd thing—no one from the Pakistan Cricket Board was present during the presentation ceremony,” said Akhtar.

“Pakistan is the host of the Champions Trophy, yet no PCB representative was there to stand on stage or present the trophy. It’s beyond me,” he added.

The presentation ceremony featured ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI President Roger Binny, and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

However, the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tournament Director, Sumair Ahmed Syed, was present at the final.

Despite his presence, the ICC did not include him in the presentation party—a decision that has been described as a deliberate snub by various quarters.

“The chairman couldn’t travel, but COO Sumair Ahmed Syed was there and attended the final. He should have been on stage to represent the PCB,” a source close to the matter told this correspondent.

Meanwhile, an ICC spokesperson later clarified the situation, stating: "Mr. Naqvi was unavailable and didn’t travel. As per the understanding, only office bearers can be called for the trophy presentation, and since no PCB office bearer was available, they were not represented. As hosts, they should have been there."

In the final, India successfully chased down a target of 252 runs with six wickets and six balls to spare, led by a match-winning half-century from captain Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, New Zealand struggled to post a competitive total, managing 251 runs despite a valiant half-century from Daryl Mitchell.