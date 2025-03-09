Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI retirement after Champions Trophy triumph

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Following a historic victory in the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Dubai, India captain Rohit Sharma shut down rumours about retirement from one-day internationals (ODI), confirming that he will continue to play the 50-over format for the country.

"I'm not retiring from this format...make sure no rumours are spread," said the right-handed opener, who played a pivotal role in India's third Champions Trophy clinch with a rapid 76 runs.

Packed with top global superstars, India had a long lean run since they lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title, only months after going down to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 on home soil in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about India’s strategic approach during the 50-over tournament, Rohit emphasised the pivotal role of spinners in their success.

“When I learned about playing the tournament in Dubai, we selected four spinners because Dubai’s wicket had been getting enough cricket for some time, and where cricket was there, spinners could become match-winners.

The team’s spinners were chosen based on this, and they delivered remarkable performances,” he explained.

Reflecting on the challenging moments during the finals, Rohit admitted the early loss of three wickets created pressure.

“It was a tough phase, and a big partnership was needed to stabilise the game,” he said, commending the team’s ability to overcome hurdles.

Rohit Sharma also addressed the heartbreak of India’s loss in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

“The World Cup 2023 final on home ground is a regret. However, the team’s performances over the last three years have been remarkable, winning all matches in the T20 World Cup, securing the trophy, and now claiming victory in the Champions Trophy,” he said.

India added to their trophies in 2002 and 2013 to go past Australia, who have two titles.

The world number's one ODI team, India finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Men in Blue played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions and have been unbeaten at the venue in four matches.