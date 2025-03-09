Hardik Pandya recalls 2017 heartbreak after Champions Trophy glory

India's Hardik Pandya in action during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday, recalled the 2017 Champions Trophy final shortcoming against Pakistan after his side clinched their third title by beating New Zealand here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the blockbuster final of the 2017 edition between fierce rivals Pakistan and India, the then-defending champions had been reduced to 54/4 while chasing a mammoth 339 when Pandya walked out to bat at number six.

The men in blue slipped to 54/5 in the next over when former India captain MS Dhoni fell victim to in-form Hasan Ali.

The all-rounder then launched a scathing attack on the momentum-filled Pakistan’s bowling unit and smashed four fours and six sixes on his way to a 43-ball 76 before getting run out due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

His dismissal denied India any chance of a comeback as Pakistan cruised to a thumping 180-run victory to clinch their maiden Champions Trophy title.

“Always amazing to win an ICC event. I remember 2017 very closely, couldn't finish that time,” said Hardik Pandya after India won their third Champions Trophy title.

“Very pleased to have done it here. KL was calm, he took his chances at the right time. He has immense talent, no one can time it as well as him,” he added.

Set to chase a modest 252-run target in the final, India comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and six balls to spare, thanks to a blistering half-century up the order by skipper Rohit Sharma.

Batting first, New Zealand only managed 251 in their allotted overs despite Daryl Mitchell’s half-century as a combined effort from the Indian bowlers refrained the Blackcaps from amassing a big total.