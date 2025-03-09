Rachin Ravindra named Player of the Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: New Zealand’s top-order batter Rachin Ravindra on Sunday, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, thanks to his consistent performances during the recently-concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

25-year-old Ravindra, who missed the curtain raiser against Pakistan in Karachi on February 19 due to a forehead injury he sustained in the opening match of the preceding tri-nation ODI series, announced his arrival in the eight-team tournament with a century against Bangladesh.

The left-handed batter played a match-winning knock of 112 in his maiden Champions Trophy appearance and helped New Zealand to chase down a modest 237-run target and book their spots in the semi-final.

Ravindra had a quiet outing in the group-stage match against India as he managed to score just six runs in the low-stakes clash.

The opening batter reclaimed his form by notching up a brisk century in the semi-final against South Africa.

He scored 108 off 101 deliveries and helped New Zealand register the highest total in the history of the prestigious eight-team tournament.

In the final, Ravindra got off to a flying start but could not convert it into a big knock as Kuldeep Yadav cleaned him up to put India in command.

Ravindra finished as the leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy 2025 with 263 runs at a brilliant average of 65.75, laced with two centuries.

Besides his batting brilliance, Rachin Ravindra also served as a handy spin-bowling option for New Zealand and accounted for three dismissals, out of which one came in the final.

“Certainly is bitter-sweet. Was a glorious final. The individual accolades are great and playing for a team is great,” said Ravindra.

“Maybe we get to play on a good wicket. I like playing tournament cricket because you are playing for a goal. Very proud of my past. Have so many people to thank.

“It would have been nice to have the icing on the cake with the trophy but cricket is a cruel game. All members of the squad have a part to play. There isn't an established player or a newbie. We go about our business and play like a team.”