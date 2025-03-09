WATCH: Saim Ayub hits the gym amid rehabilitation process

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the third ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Saim Ayub has started exercising in the gym amid his recovery phase from an ankle injury.

Taking to its social media platforms, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the opening batter, engaged in light exercises at a gym.

In the video, Ayub can be seen doing balancing exercises including single-leg squats, tightrope walk and single-leg jumps.





Notably, Ayub sustained a gruelling injury to his right ankle on the opening day of the second Test of the two-match away series against South Africa in January.

The opening batter was consequently ruled out of international cricket for at least six weeks and thus, was not included in Pakistan's squad for the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

He also missed out on selection for the national team’s upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprised of five T20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running from March 16 to April 5.

In a statement released by the PCB, it was confirmed that Ayub, alongside fellow opener Fakhar Zaman, was not considered for selection in any format on medical grounds.

“Openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered for either format on medical advice,” PCB stated in a press release.

“Fakhar suffered a left lower intercostal muscle sprain during Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, while Saim is recovering from a right ankle fracture sustained on the first day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa in January."

“Both are expected to be fully fit for the HBL Pakistan Super League 10, starting in Rawalpindi on 11 April 2025,” the statement added.