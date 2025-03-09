WATCH: Glenn Phillips takes one-handed stunner in Champions Trophy final

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (left) jumps up to take the catch of India's Shubman Gill (right) during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: New Zealand’s in-form batter Glenn Phillips on Sunday, once again turned heads with his athleticism in the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

India, while chasing a modest 252 in the final, were cruising as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had added more than 100 runs for the opening partnership, leaving New Zealand in dire need of a breakthrough.

The Blackcaps eventually got a chance on the fourth delivery of the 19th over when Gill played an aerial shot towards cover off Mitchell Santner which was intersected mid-air by their gun fielder Phillips.

The 28-year-old jumped precisely to catch the ball with his right hand, leaving the batter shell-shocked.

After pulling off the stunner, Phillips chuffed to bits and appeared to be pleased with his own effort.





Notably, this was the third stunning catch that Glenn Phillips has taken in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as he had taken equally impressive catches earlier to dismiss Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and India’s Virat Kohli in the group stage.

The stunner resulted in the end of India’s 105-run opening partnership and allowed New Zealand to crawl their way back.

Spinners Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra gave New Zealand twin success by dismissing India’s experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma respectively in quick succession.

Kohli managed to score just one run, while Rohit churned 76 off 83 deliveries, studded with seven fours and three sixes.

When this story was filed, India were 183/3 in 38 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel unbeaten on 48 and 22 respectively.