Former Australia cricketer makes bold claim about Champions Trophy outcome

New Zealand's Tom Latham (left) plays a shot during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — Reuters

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that India are favourites to beat New Zealand in the final and win the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in veteran pacer Matt Henry’s unavailability.

Henry, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with ten scalps, missed the marquee clash due to a shoulder injury, which he sustained while taking the catch of South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in the second semi-final.

His injury serves as a massive blow to New Zealand, who despite having notable spin options in the form of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner, are on the backfoot against unbeaten India, according to Hogg.

"The Kiwi spinners Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner are good enough to trouble Indian batters in Dubai. The only thing for New Zealand is Matt Henry. If he is not fit for the final, then India can easily win the game, but if he's there, then I am slightly leaning towards the Kiwis," Hogg told Indian media.

The former spinner also highlighted India’s familiarity with the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here as they played all of their previous four matches at the venue.

"India are obviously the favourites because they have already played four games in Dubai," Hogg said.

Brad Hogg then went on to term wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham would play a key role with the bat for New Zealand, considering his ability to excel against spin.

“New Zealand have a strong batting lineup, too. They have got good batters who can play spin brilliantly. They have got [Tom] Latham in the middle, who can take on left-arm spinners and Varun Chakaravarthy, the leg spinner, as well as Kuldeep, who doesn't give extra bounce. Latham can play his brilliant sweep shots and I think he is the key for New Zealand."