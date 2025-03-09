India thump New Zealand to win ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

India's Axar Patel (left) plays a shot during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: A combined bowling effort, followed by skipper Rohit Sharma’s blistering half-century, powered India to beat New Zealand by four wickets and win the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This is India's third Champions Trophy title as they have previously won the prestigious tournament in 2002 and 2013.

Set to chase 252, the 2013 champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and six balls to spare.

The men in blue got off to a flying start to the pursuit as their in-form opening pair of captain Sharma and top-ranked ODI batter Shubman Gill sedated a brisk 105-run partnership.

The opening stand was majorly dominated by Sharma, while Gill held the other end firmly until falling victim to Mitchell Santner, courtesy of a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips at short cover.

The top-ranked ODI batter scored 31 off 50 deliveries and hit one six.

India then lost two more wickets in quick succession as Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra dismissed India’s senior duo of Virat Kohli and Sharma, respectively.

Kohli managed to score just one run, while Sharma remained the top-scorer for India with an 83-ball 76, studded with seven fours and three sixes.

Following the brief top-order collapse, Axar Patel joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle and stabilized the run chase with a 61-run partnership before both fell in the span of 16 deliveries.

Iyer struck two fours and as many sixes on his way to a 62-ball 48, while Patel made 29 off 40 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul then forged a 38-run partnership in just six overs to put India in touching distance but Kyle Jamieson removed the former to cause a stir.

But Rahul held his nerves calm and steered India over the line with an unbeaten 34 off 33 deliveries.

For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner and Bracewell took two wickets each, while Ravindra and Jamieson chipped in with one scalp apiece.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bat first did not fare well as their batting unit could yield 251/7 in their allotted overs despite Daryl Mitchell’s half-century.

The Blackcaps got off to a flying start to their innings as openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put together a brisk 57-run partnership.

Ravindra was the core aggressor of the opening stand, while Young batted cautiously until falling victim to Varun Chakravarthy in the eighth over. He scored 15 off 23 deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav then gave India back-to-back breakthroughs by getting rid of set batter Ravindra and experienced Kane Williamson in his successive overs to reduce New Zealand to 75/3 in 12.2 overs.

Ravindra smashed four fours and a six on his way to a 29-ball 37, while Williamson made 11 off 14.

Coming out to bat at number four, Mitchell took the reins of New Zealand’s batting expedition with a cautious half-century.

He was involved in crucial partnerships with in-form Glenn Phillips (34) and Michael Bracewell before falling victim to Mohammed Shami in the 46th over.

Mitchell remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with 63 off 101 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

Bracewell, on the other hand, carried his bat all the way through and returned unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

For India, Yadav and Chakravarthy picked up two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Shami made one scalp apiece.