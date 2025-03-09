Rachin Ravindra breaks Kane Williamson's record in Champions Trophy 2025

Kane Williamson (Left) and Rachin Ravindra (Right) during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi final between South Africa and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium on March 05, 2025 in Lahore. — ICC

DUBAI: New Zealand's opening batter, Rachin Ravindra, made history on Sunday in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 against India, currently underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed batter got off to a strong start, scoring 25 runs off just 14 balls in the first five overs of the match.

Rachin, who entered the final after scoring two centuries in the Champions Trophy matches played in Pakistan, etched his name in the record books by becoming the first New Zealand batter to score 250 runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Before the final, Rachin had accumulated 226 runs in three matches. The previous record for the most runs in a single edition of the Champions Trophy by a New Zealand batter was held by former captain Kane Williamson, who scored 244 runs in the 2017 edition.

Williamson achieved this feat in three matches, with the help of one century and two fifties.

Most Runs in a Single Edition of the Champions Trophy for New Zealand:

Rachin Ravindra – 251 (2025)

Kane Williamson – 244 (2017)

Roger Twose – 201 (2000)

Tom Latham – 191 (2025)

Martin Guptill – 191 (2009)

Kane Williamson – 190 (2025)

Stephen Fleming – 184 (2006)

The overall record for the most runs in a single edition of the Champions Trophy is held by former West Indies opener and captain Chris Gayle. In the 2006 edition, Gayle scored 474 runs in eight matches, including three centuries.

Currently leading the run-scoring charts in the Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin Ravindra has a chance to equal Gayle’s record for the most centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

For the unversed, Rachin made his ODI World Cup debut for New Zealand in 2023, where he also scored three centuries, further solidifying his reputation as one of the finest young batters in world cricket.