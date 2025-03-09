Here's why Matt Henry misses out on Champions Trophy final

Matt Henry during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Dubai. — ICC

DUBAI: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy final against India due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the semi-final against South Africa on March 5 in Lahore.

Nathan Smith was named as Henry's replacement in the New Zealand XI.

Concerns over Henry’s availability surfaced on Friday when New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated, "We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. [But it's] still a little bit unknown at this stage."

Henry participated in New Zealand’s training sessions on the eve of the final, bowling and fielding, which raised hopes of his inclusion.

However, despite Mitchell Santner winning the toss and opting to bat first, the team ultimately decided against risking Henry in such a crucial encounter.

Henry, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker leading up to the final with ten scalps, injured his shoulder while taking a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen.

Although he left the field, he returned later to bowl two overs and was even seen diving in the field after his comeback.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had been optimistic about Henry’s availability following the semi-final, and Stead had also sounded positive, stating, "I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl."

Henry played a key role in New Zealand’s journey to the final. Notably, in their only defeat during the first round—against India, their final opponents—he picked up a five-wicket haul. That match, like the final, was played in Dubai.

To replace Henry, New Zealand opted for allrounder Nathan Smith instead of an additional fast bowler like Jacob Duffy. Smith featured in just one match during the tournament—the opener against Pakistan in Karachi—where he bowled two overs, taking one wicket, as New Zealand secured a 60-run victory.