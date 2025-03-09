Babar Azam performs Umrah, attends Iftar at Masjid Al Haram

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam pictured during Iftar near Khana-e-Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in this image released on March 09, 2025. — Screengrab/Instagram@safeerazam

Pakistan’s star batter and former captain Babar Azam has performed Umrah and was spotted attending iftar at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

A video posted on Instagram by Babar’s brother, Safeer Azam, shows the right-handed batter enjoying a date while sitting in the open area near the Kaaba. The caption of the video simply read, "Alhamdulillah."

In another post on the same account, Safeer shared multiple pictures with Babar, accompanied by the hashtag "Umrah 2025," confirming that the duo is in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

This is not the first time Babar has visited the holy cities of Makkah and Medina during Ramadan. The former skipper had also performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan in 2024.

Meanwhile, Babar’s on-field performances have been under scrutiny due to his underwhelming form in the 50-over format.

Since his stellar 151-run knock against Nepal in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023, the 30-year-old has struggled to maintain consistency.

His performances have faced heightened criticism, especially after his promotion to the opening slot during the recent tri-nation ODI series and the Champions Trophy.

However, the change did not yield positive results, as he managed scores of 10, 23, 29, 64, and 23 in five innings.

For the unversed, Pakistan is set to tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series from March 16 to April 5.

The squad for the white-ball tour was announced recently, featuring notable changes in the T20I lineup.

Salman Ali Agha has replaced Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s T20I captain.

Additionally, several senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, have been left out of the T20I squad.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have also been excluded from the ODI squad.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: