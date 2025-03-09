New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first against India in Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (Left) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Right) during the toss ahead of Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 09, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

DUBAI: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the grand finale of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India and New Zealand have clashed in 119 ODI matches. Among these, India secured victory in 61 games, while New Zealand triumphed in 50. Seven matches had no result, and one ended in a tie.

Matches played: 119

India won: 61

New Zealand won: 50

Tied/NR: 1/7

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

India and New Zealand have met twice in ICC Champions Trophy history, with each team securing one victory.

Matches played: 2

India won: 1

New Zealand won: 1

FORM GUIDE

India enter the final with strong momentum, having won all their group-stage matches and the semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy. They have played all their matches in Dubai, giving them a familiarity advantage.

New Zealand, despite losing their group-stage match against India at the same venue, will look to regain their top form as they have performed well against their other opponents in the tournament.

India: W, W, W, W, W (Most recent first)

New Zealand: W, W, W, L, W