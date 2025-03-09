Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Shami plans to compensate for missed fasts

DUBAI: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami stated that his focus during the Champions Trophy 2025 remains firmly on cricket, with plans to make up for the missed fasts of Ramadan after the tournament.

Speaking to reporters at Dubai Cricket Stadium, Shami acknowledged the challenges of playing during Ramadan but emphasised that representing his country takes priority.

Professional cricketers adhere to a structured schedule, ensuring they manage their food intake, rest, and recovery effectively, even when playing matches during Ramadan.

Shami played a crucial role in the semi-final, taking three key wickets against Australia and helping India secure a place in the final.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, which remains unbeaten in the ongoing tournament, is set to face New Zealand in the final. Both teams are aiming for the prestigious title.

The two sides previously met in the group stage, where India emerged victorious, thanks to Varun Chakravarthy's 5-42.

Heading into the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India is considered the favorite, having won all four of its matches in the eight-nation tournament, including a 44-run victory over New Zealand in the group stage. However, both teams had already secured semi-final spots by then.

India has played all its matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Champions Trophy host Pakistan due to political tensions between the two nations.

Despite India's strong form, New Zealand remains a formidable contender, aiming to win the Champions Trophy for the second time, having previously clinched the title in 2000.

While India is expected to have strong crowd support at the 25,000-capacity Dubai Stadium, New Zealand holds an edge in recent history, boasting nine wins, six losses, and one no-result against India in global white-ball tournaments.