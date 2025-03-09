Corbin Bosch considering IPL move amid PSL contract commitment

South African pacer poses for a portrait during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Portrait Session on February 18, 2025 in Karachi. — ICC

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch may forgo his contract with Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bosch is set to replace the injured Lizaad Williams in the Mumbai squad.

The right-arm pacer, who was picked as a diamond-category player by Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL 2025 draft in January, was expected to play a key role for the franchise.

However, with the PSL shifting to an April-May window—directly clashing with the IPL—he is now considering the opportunity to play in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

The 30-year-old is yet to make his IPL debut but was previously associated with the Rajasthan Royals as a reserve player.

His familiarity with the Mumbai Indians' setup comes from his successful stint with MI Cape Town in the SA20 league, where he played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign, taking 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68.

His move to Mumbai Indians reunites him with SA20 teammate Ryan Rickelton and strengthens the franchise’s seam-bowling all-rounder options alongside captain Hardik Pandya and Raj Bawa.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will now have to reassess their squad strategy as they prepare for PSL 10 without Bosch, who was expected to bolster both their batting and bowling departments.

The franchise may explore replacement options as they gear up for another competitive season.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Meanwhile, Eden Gardens, the home ground of IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will host both the tournament opener of IPL 2025 on March 22 and the final on May 25.

The venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 23. This marks the first time in a decade that Kolkata will host the IPL final, having previously done so in 2013 and 2015.