New Zealand vs India Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, NZ vs IND today Final

New Zealand and India face off in the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 09, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between New Zealand and India is set to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

HEAD TO HEAD

India and New Zealand have clashed in 119 ODI matches. Among these, India secured victory in 61 games, while New Zealand triumphed in 50. Seven matches had no result, and one ended in a tie.

Matches played: 119

India won: 61

New Zealand won: 50

Tied/NR: 1/7

HEAD TO HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

India and New Zealand have met twice in ICC Champions Trophy history, each securing one victory.

Matches played: 2

India won: 1

New Zealand won: 1

India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.