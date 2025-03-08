Shubman Gill addresses Rohit Sharma’s retirement speculations

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Speculations surrounding Indian captain Rohit Sharma's retirement from ODI cricket have reached a peak as the Champions Trophy final looms closer.

The buzz intensified at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, where Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill was forced to address the matter twice — first during the pre-final press conference and later in an unexpected reappearance to clarify his earlier statements.

Gill requested the media not to misquote him regarding the captain’s plans.

During the press briefing, Indian vice-captain Gill was asked about Sharma's potential decision to step away from 50-over cricket.

In response, he hinted at the possibility of an announcement after the final but emphasised that no discussion had taken place in the dressing room.

"Right now, all the focus in the dressing room is on winning the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma has not spoken to me or the team about any such decision," Shubman Gill clarified.

The speculation comes after Sharma announced his retirement from T20 internationals following India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Whether the ODI format is next remains to be seen, with fans eagerly awaiting an official word from the Indian skipper after the final.

India will play New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday in what could be a last hurrah for veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 36-year-old Kohli and skipper Rohit, 37, came into the 50-over tournament with speculation swirling over when they will retire following lean patches in Test cricket.

Mainstays of a formidable India side for more than 15 years, the duo retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year.

This weekend could be the end for them in ODIs, with the next 50-over World Cup not until 2027.

India go into the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as favourites and with their confidence sky-high.

They have won all four of their matches at the eight-nation tournament, including beating New Zealand by 44 runs in the group phase, although both teams had already reached the semi-finals by then.

Rohit's side have played all their games in Dubai after refusing to visit Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

India, who are looking to win the Champions Trophy for a record third time, also boast a world-class spin attack.

They unleashed four spinners in beating New Zealand with Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 5-42 to help bowl out the Black Caps for 205 in their chase of 250.