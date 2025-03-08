Shubman Gill says India ‘fully prepared’ to win Champions Trophy 2025

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century during ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Indian cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill has stated that the team that handles pressure better will emerge victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Speaking at a press conference at the Dubai Cricket Stadium a day before the final, Gill said: "We lost the World Cup final in India, but this time, the team is fully prepared to win the one-day tournament.

The team environment is fantastic, and every player is determined to perform their best."

Acknowledging the pressure of knock-out matches, Gill remarked: "It's easy to say there's no pressure, but the reality is that every player feels it. However, experienced players know how to manage it."

Reflecting on the semi-final against Australia, he admitted that while Australia's bowling attack wasn't exceptionally strong, but, he accepted: "The Indian team lost wickets under the pressure of the semi-final."

Currently ranked as the world's number one batsman, Gill highlighted the importance of adaptability in critical matches. He said: "Our aim is always to play according to the situation. As a batsman, I try to play shots based on the demands of the game."

Praising India's batting strength, he said: "Right now, our batting lineup is the strongest in the world. Every player knows their role, and the focus is on executing the team strategy to perfection."

India will play New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday in what could be a last hurrah for veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 36-year-old Kohli and skipper Rohit, 37, came into the 50-over tournament with speculation swirling over when they will retire following lean patches in Test cricket.

Mainstays of a formidable India side for more than 15 years, the duo retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year.

This weekend could be the end for them in ODIs, with the next 50-over World Cup not until 2027.

India go into the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as favourites and with their confidence sky-high.

They have won all four of their matches at the eight-nation tournament, including beating New Zealand by 44 runs in the group phase, although both teams had already reached the semi-finals by then.

Rohit's side have played all their games in Dubai after refusing to visit Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

India, who are looking to win the Champions Trophy for a record third time, also boast a world-class spin attack.

They unleashed four spinners in beating New Zealand with Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 5-42 to help bowl out the Black Caps for 205 in their chase of 250.

India were unchanged against Australia as the spin-heavy selection came up trumps again, albeit on a Dubai pitch that turned a little less that time around.