Sarfaraz Ahmed defends Pakistan team after Champions Trophy debacle

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed posing after leading Pakistan to ICC Champions Trophy glory in June, 2017. — AFP

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed came out in support of the national men’s team following their dismal campaign at the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, defending the title, had a forgetful campaign as they suffered back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and arch-rivals before their final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball bowled earlier today.

The abandonment of the aforesaid fixture kept the hosts devoided of the victory and they, as a result, finished at the bottom of Group A with just one point.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz, who had led the green shirts to the title victory in 2017, defended the current side despite their below-par performances and urged that the criticism should be balanced and constructive.

“It is often said that the team didn’t play well. Former cricketers, management, and coaches know that no team plays to lose,” said Sarfaraz.

“When criticizing players, it’s important to maintain balance in the discussion. Those sitting on TV have also gone through those phases,” he added.

The wicketkeeper also backed Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprised of young players, to excel in the challenging conditions and requested the nation to support them.

“The Pakistan team for the New Zealand tour consists of young players. I hope the results will be in our favour, but the conditions in New Zealand have always been challenging,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I would like to tell the nation that you have always supported the team. I urge you to continue standing by the team. I hope the future will bring good things for Pakistan cricket,” he concluded.