Sunil Gavaskar names his ‘favourites’ for Champions Trophy 2025 final

India's Ravindra Jadeja (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 2, 2025. — Reuters

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar shared his prediction for the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India, who won the coveted title in 2013, entered the final as the unbeaten side, while New Zealand lost only one game which was against the men in blue.

Considering the finalists’ recent performances, Gavaskar termed India ‘favourites’ but acknowledged New Zealand’s capabilities.

“If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand,” Shastri said in the ICC Review.

“So India start as favourites but only just.”

Shastri also shortlisted three all-rounders from India and New Zealand who could bag the Player of the Match award in the final.

“Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder,” he said. “I'll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India.

“From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two.”

Sunil Gavaskar also backed veterans Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, alongside emerging Rachin Ravindra, to play a crucial role in leading their respective sides to the Champions Trophy title.

“Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli,” Shastri said.

“So from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Rachin Ravindra, he is a fabulous young player.

“But these guys when they smell the coffee and you let them, in a final, get to that 10-15, then they're doubly dangerous.”