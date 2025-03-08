Nadeem Khan reveals reason behind Karachi getting fewer PSL 10 matches

PSL 9 final clash between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — X

Karachi, which hosted the final of the previous edition between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, has been allocated fewer matches in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to run from April 19 to May 9.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), last month, announced the highly-anticipated schedule of the marquee league, comprised of 34 matches.

As per the schedule, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the most number of matches (13), including two Eliminators and the final, followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will host 11 games.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

A decline in the number of PSL matches allotted led to speculations that the PCB decided due to low ticket sales and franchises’ reluctance to play at the venue.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Khan, Director High-Performance of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), put an end to the speculations by revealing that the decline was a result of a change of home ground of the former champions Quetta Gladiators.

“The main concept is basically home and away based. Quetta [Gladiators] earlier had National Stadium Karachi as their home stadium but now, this year, they shifted it to Rawalpindi,” said Nadeem Khan.

“Similarly, Peshawar [Zalmi] has their home matches at Rawalpindi. So this is why Karachi will host five games and Rawalpindi will host 15 games,” he added.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the PSL will begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with the participating teams to be announced in due course.