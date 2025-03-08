‘Never got my family involved,’ Kamran Akmal reacts to Babar’s father’s social media post

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal (left) and Babar Azam poses with his father Azam Siddique. — Instagram

KARACHI: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal opined on Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique’s social media post criticising the former cricketers.

Babar has been under stiff scrutiny due to his recent below-par performances across formats and in the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, where he could score just 87 runs in two innings at an average of 43.50.

The star batter was consequently dropped from the squad for the upcoming five-match away T20I series against New Zealand — a decision strongly opposed by his father.

“The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC’s T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It’s fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback,” wrote Siddique in his Instagram post.

Siddique also issued a strong message to Babar’s critics, urging them to be mindful of their words.

“They are very big former players, but they should choose their words wisely. If someone responds, they may not be able to tolerate it. You are the past, and that door will never open,” wrote Siddique.

“For those who say that ‘his father talks too much,’ let me make it clear—I was his first and only coach, spokesperson, mentor, and above all, his father,” he added.

Siddique’s social media post drew strong criticism from former captains including Basit Ali and Rashid Latif, who termed it inappropriate.

Meanwhile, another former cricketer Kamran Akmal, who is also the nephew of Siddique, said that cricketers’ family members should refrain from making such statements.

“I went through a tough time in my career. I understood everyone but told my father and brothers that it wasn’t their job to give answers or speak on it as it was my matter. Every player’s family should follow this policy,” he said while speaking at a local news programme.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to speak against the institution,” he concluded.