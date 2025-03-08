WATCH: Cody Rhodes surprises Lex Luger with WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes surprise both DDP and Lex Luger revealing Luger will be among the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees on March 07, 2025. — WWE

WWE on Friday officially announced that wrestling legend Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas next month.

Luger will join an esteemed group that includes Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Michelle McCool.

The announcement was delivered by WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who surprised Luger with the news. The emotional moment saw Rhodes and Luger embrace, joined by fellow wrestling icon Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

Luger, renowned for his illustrious career in WCW, suffered paralysis and lost mobility due to a spinal stroke in 2007.

Recently, DDP shared a video showing Luger, a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, standing up from his wheelchair on his own—an inspiring testament to his resilience.

In a video shared by WWE, Cody Rhodes is seen surprising both DDP and Luger with the announcement, revealing that the legendary wrestler will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Meanwhile, WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H took to social media to acknowledge Lex Luger's accomplishments both inside and outside the ring. He praised Luger's contributions to WCW and WWE, calling him an inspiration to many.

Luger entered the wrestling industry with an impressive physique and unmatched intensity.

The former professional football player made a lasting impact in the squared circle, holding the United States Championship for a record-breaking 523 days. He later reclaimed the title and successfully defended it for an additional 210 days before vacating it upon winning his first WCW World Championship.

Following a successful run in WCW, Luger made a high-profile move to WWE, shifting his focus from his physique to embracing his patriotic persona.

On July 4, 1993, "The All-American" Lex Luger famously answered a challenge from then-WWE Champion Yokozuna, lifting and slamming him onto the deck of the USS Intrepid.

He then embarked on a nationwide tour in the iconic "Lex Express" bus, championing American pride and later sharing the 1994 Royal Rumble victory with Bret "Hit Man" Hart. He also teamed up with The British Bulldog to form The Allied Powers.

Luger returned to WCW in 1995, playing a crucial role in the Monday Night Wars. His second stint with the promotion was highlighted by another WCW World Championship victory, where he defeated "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan.