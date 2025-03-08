Mohammad Haris eyes comeback with attacking mindset against New Zealand

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris addressing the media after training session for New Zealand tour at the LCCA in Lahore on March 07, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris on Friday expressed his determination to play attacking cricket during the upcoming tour of New Zealand, emphasising the team’s commitment to securing victory against the hosts.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday, Haris highlighted the squad’s focus on an aggressive playing style while remaining adaptable to New Zealand’s conditions.

“The management has asked us to play aggressive cricket,” Haris said, echoing statements made by his captain, Salman Ali Agha, earlier.

“We will make all our decisions based on the conditions in New Zealand, but the core focus will be on attacking play and taking responsibility. Sometimes, the situation demands a change in approach, but we will try to stick to our plans,” he added.

The wicketkeeper batter, who has primarily played as an opener, stated that he is prepared to bat in any position to contribute to the team’s success.

“I have played nine T20Is and only opened once. Being in the team is an honour, and I will bat wherever I get the chance. Even if I don’t get to bat, I will try to do my best as a wicketkeeper," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the 23-year-old has made his return to Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, set to begin later this month. The squad for the white-ball tour was recently announced.

The tour comprises five T20 Internationals (T20Is), followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled to take place from March 16 to April 5.

Haris has represented Pakistan in nine T20Is, amassing 126 runs at a strike rate of 127.27. His last appearance for the Men in Green was against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in 2023.

For the unversed, the last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2024, when the Blackcaps toured Pakistan.

The series opener in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain, and the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams winning two games each.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: