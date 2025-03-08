BCCI appoints Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar as ACC representatives

An undated picture of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. -AFP/file

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar as its representatives to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Shukla, who has held various positions within the Indian board, including serving as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will represent the BCCI as an Executive Member on the ACC board.

Shelar, who has been associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association and previously served as the treasurer of the BCCI, will take on the role of an Ex-Officio Board Member.

These appointments follow the elevation of Jay Shah to the position of ICC Chair, which created vacancies within the ACC.

One of the key issues on the ACC board’s immediate agenda is organizing the upcoming Asia Cup, tentatively scheduled for September this year in the T20 format.

According to media reports, the tournament will be held at a neutral venue despite India being the designated host. This decision aligns with the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

ACC officials are currently considering Sri Lanka and the UAE as potential venues.

In the current cycle, which runs until 2031, four editions of the Asia Cup are scheduled. Following the 2025 edition (featuring 19 matches), the 2027 tournament will take place in Bangladesh (13 matches) in the ODI format.

The subsequent edition, also comprising 19 matches in the T20 format, will be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but will be played at a neutral venue.

Finally, the 2031 Asia Cup, in the ODI format (13 matches), is set to be held in Sri Lanka.