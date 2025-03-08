'Absolute nonsense,' Gillespie fires back at Gavaskar’s take on Pakistan team

Former legend Sunil Gavaskar (Left) during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Perth, Australia and an undated picture of former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie. — AFP/PCB

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has expressed disappointment over legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar's comments regarding the lack of competitiveness in India-Pakistan matches.

Gavaskar recently suggested that even a second or third-string Indian team could challenge Pakistan’s current ODI side, following Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan’s comprehensive defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai.

In a recent interview, Gillespie strongly disagreed with Gavaskar’s assessment.

"I don't buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team beating Pakistan's top team. That's nonsense. Absolute nonsense. If Pakistan pick and stick with the right players and give them time to shine, time to learn, and develop their games, they can beat anyone. I have got no doubt about that," Gillespie said.

"They have immense talent. The key is selecting the right kind of players, supporting them, and being patient. In my opinion, there’s far too much impatience in Pakistan cricket," he added.

The former Australian pacer further emphasised the importance of stability in team selection and management.

"If the PCB, as a board, wants to change and get the right results, they need to get the right people, the right selection panel, and give players time to flourish and do their job. If you are hiring a new coach, give him the opportunity to do something meaningful, give him the time. Otherwise, the results are going to be the same," he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy was highly disappointing, as they became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament despite being the hosts.

The Men in Green suffered back-to-back defeats, first against New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19 in Karachi, followed by a crushing loss to arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

Their final group-stage match against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain, leaving them winless in the competition.