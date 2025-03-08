'He has two main problems,' former Test legend on Abdullah Shafique's batting technique

An undated picture of Pakistan's opening batter Abdullah Shafique. — AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has expressed concerns over Abdullah Shafique’s batting technique, particularly his stance and approach against spinners.

The appointment of Yousuf as Pakistan’s batting coach could provide much-needed guidance for the struggling opener as he looks to revive his international career.

Shafique, who has been recalled for Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand, will have the opportunity to work closely with Yousuf, who believes he has identified the key issues hindering the batter’s progress.

During a recent interview, the former Test legend pointed out significant flaws in Shafique’s batting technique, despite the batter’s promising start to his career.

While acknowledging Shafique’s ability to score runs on easier pitches, Yousuf emphasized that his technique has often failed him in crucial moments.

“He has played on very easy wickets and scored runs there. But if you check his record, you’ll also see how many times he has failed,” Yousuf stated.

One of the primary concerns Yousuf highlighted is Shafique’s stance, which he believes contributes to his dismissals.

“I’ve been telling him since 2021-22, when I was with him, that there are two main problems. But maybe he has no time, or he doesn’t want to understand,” Yousuf stated.

“On every ball, there is such a big gap in his stance, and against spinners, his leg moves in such a way that when a left-arm spinner brings the ball in, he gets hit on the pads,” he added.

Yousuf cited Shafique’s struggles against England’s left-arm spinner Jack Leach as a prime example.

“Leach got him out two or three times because he brought his leg inside,” he explained, stressing the need for improved footwork against spin bowling.

It is pertinent to mention that the 25-year-old made his comeback in the ODI sqaud for the upcoming New Zealand tour after back-to-back poor performances in the recent fifty-over series which led to his exclusion from the team for the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa as well as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

He also registered an unwanted record during the South Africa ODI series later in December 2024 where he was dismissed for back-to-back three ducks and became the sixth Pakistan batter to achieve this unwanted feat.

The list of Pakistan players with this dubious record also includes former cricketers such as Shoaib Mohammad, Shadab Kabir, Mohammad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, and Salman Butt.

For the unversed, the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand comprises of five ODIs and three T20Is which starts from March 16 till April 5.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: