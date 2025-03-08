PTV edge past SBP to clinch President’s Trophy Grade-I title

Pakistan Television Network (PTV) players celebrate after winning the Presidents Trophy Grade-I title by defeating Statebank of Pakistan (SBP) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 07, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Television (PTV), under the leadership of Amad Butt, emerged victorious in the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, securing a three-wicket win over the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

With this victory, Amad Butt achieved a remarkable double, having earlier led Sialkot to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 title.

PTV’s Muhammad Shahzad played a pivotal role in the triumph, earning the Player of the Match award for his brilliant all-round performance.

Shahzad claimed a crucial five-wicket haul (5-29), including a sensational hat-trick in the first innings, and followed it up with an unbeaten 125, anchoring PTV’s strong position in the match.

Resuming their second innings on the final day at 69 for one, PTV required another 84 runs to reach the target. Despite losing six wickets along the way, they successfully reached the winning mark in the 41st over.

Left-handed batter Shamyl Hussain, who was unbeaten on 44 at the close of the third day’s play, went on to score a well-crafted half-century before being dismissed for 58 off 67 balls, an innings decorated with seven boundaries.

For SBP, experienced left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti posed a significant challenge, claiming four wickets for 58 runs in 13.1 overs, finishing the match with seven wickets overall.

The foundation of PTV’s victory was laid in the first innings, where Muhammad Shahzad’s brilliant bowling performance restricted SBP to 205 all out in 54.2 overs.

His five-wicket haul, complemented by Ali Usman’s 2-10, prevented SBP from building a substantial total.

PTV responded strongly, posting 317 all out in 89.2 overs, thanks to Shahzad’s unbeaten 125 and Waqar Hussain’s 106. SBP bowlers Kashif Bhatti (3-53), Mohammad Abbas (3-71), and Niaz Khan (3-74) tried to contain the opposition but failed to stop PTV from gaining a crucial first-innings lead.

In their second innings, SBP fought back with notable contributions from Rameez Aziz (47), Saud Shakeel (45), and Imran Butt (42), but Amad Butt’s five-wicket haul (5-84) dismantled their lineup, setting up PTV’s path to the title.

Scores in brief:

PTV beat SBP by three wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

SBP 205 all out, 54.2 overs (Imran Butt 89, Rameez Aziz 40; Muhammad Shahzad 5-29, Ali Usman 2-10) and 264 all out, 76.2 overs (Rameez Aziz 47, Saud Shakeel 45, Imran Butt 42; Amad Butt 5-84, Ali Usman 2-23, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-58)

PTV 317 all out, 89.2 overs (Muhammad Shahzad 125 not out, Waqar Hussain 106; Kashif Bhatti 3-53, Mohammad Abbas 3-71, Niaz Khan 3-74) and 154-7, 40.1 overs (Shamyl Hussain 58; Kashif Bhatti 4-58)

Player of the match – Muhammad Shahzad (PTV)