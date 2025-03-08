WATCH: Pakistan begins preparations for challenging New Zealand tour

Pakistan cricket team during training session at Lahore City Cricket Association ground (LCCA) for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand on March 07, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national cricket team commenced preparations on Friday for their highly anticipated tour of New Zealand, where a revamped squad is set to face a tough challenge in demanding conditions.

With the series featuring only limited-overs formats, the team management is focused on fine-tuning strategies and addressing key areas of concern ahead of the trip.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organized an intensive training camp for the selected players at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground.

In the first images shared by the PCB, players were seen undergoing rigorous training as they prepared for the five T20Is and three ODIs, starting on March 16.

The squad includes some promising newcomers, whom Pakistan hopes can usher in a new era of success following a string of underwhelming performances.

Pakistan’s recent struggles in ICC tournaments have cast a shadow over this new-look team. Their latest setback in the Champions Trophy has drawn heavy criticism from fans and analysts alike.

However, the upcoming tour of New Zealand presents Pakistan with an opportunity to restore lost confidence and rebuild their reputation on the international stage.

The T20I squad, in particular, will be under close scrutiny, especially after yet another leadership change.

The team management will be closely monitoring standout performers as they look to assemble a competitive squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that the last T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand took place in April 2024, when the Blackcaps toured Pakistan.

The series opener in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain, and the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams winning two games each.

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: