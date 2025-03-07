Champions Trophy final: Dubai Police announce hefty fines for sports laws violations

India fans in the stands during India vs Australia semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai Police have warned spectators that violating sports laws during stadium matches could result in imprisonment for one to three months or fines ranging from Rs380,000 to Rs2,285,000 (AED 5,000 to AED 30,000).

Dubai Police have issued a strict warning to fans, urging them to follow the rules during sports events.

This warning comes after recent incidents where Dubai authorities caught a fan intruding onto the cricket field following India’s victory against Australia in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While, Dubai Police also apprehended fans at several football matches in the Emirates for using marine distress signals, which posed a serious threat to everyone present at these sporting events.

The police also released pictures of violators with their faces blurred to simply warn the public.

Dubai Police have emphasised that the use of dangerous materials, fireworks, or flammable substances in stadiums is strictly prohibited and will result in severe penalties.

Moreover, acts of violence, racism, or political activities at the stadium will not be tolerated, and offenders will face strict action, police sent a clear message to spectators.

Throwing objects or liquids at players or other fans can result in fines ranging from Rs761,000 to Rs2.285 million (AED 10,000 to AED 30,000).

This warning has been issued under UAE Federal Law that focuses on the security of sports events and ensuring the rights of players and fans.

Dubai Police have urged fans to demonstrate sportsmanship and avoid any illegal activities. Public safety will be ensured throughout sports events, and any violations will be dealt with firmly.