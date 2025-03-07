Another former cricketer calls out Babar Azam’s father over social media post

An undated picture of Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam's father Azam Siddique. — Instagram/ azamsiddique59

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif termed Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique’s recent Instagram post ‘inappropriate’, in which he questioned the star batter’s exclusion from the T20I squad.

The right-handed batter is going through a rough patch as his recent form comes under heavy scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

Babar’s performances in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 were also underwhelming as he could score just 87 runs in two innings at an average of 43.50.

The star batter was consequently dropped from the squad for the upcoming five-match away T20I series against New Zealand — a decision strongly opposed by his father.

“The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC’s T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It’s fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback,” wrote Siddique in his Instagram post.

Siddique also issued a strong message to Babar’s critics, urging them to be mindful of their words.

“They are very big former players, but they should choose their words wisely. If someone responds, they may not be able to tolerate it. You are the past, and that door will never open,” wrote Siddique.

“For those who say that ‘his father talks too much,’ let me make it clear—I was his first and only coach, spokesperson, mentor, and above all, his father,” he added.

Reacting to the social media post, Rashid Latif advised Babar Azam, citing his own example, to send legal notice to those who make derogatory remarks about him but termed his father’s reaction on social media inappropriate.

“If Babar Azam feels someone has made wrong remarks about him, he should send a legal notice. I have done that myself, but the reaction of his father on social media was inappropriate," said Latif.