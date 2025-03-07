Virat Kohli on verge of major landmarks in Champions Trophy final

DUBAI: India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli is on the verge of amassing major milestones in the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Kohli, who found his lost form with a masterful century against arch-rivals Pakistan, became India’s leading run-scorer in the history of the prestigious eight-team tournament, thanks to his anchoring 84-run knock against Australia in the first semi-final.
The star batter can now also become the leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy as he needs 46 runs to surpass Chris Gayle, who sits at the top of the elusive list with 791 runs in 17 innings.
Most runs in Champions Trophy:
Furthermore, if Virat Kohli manages to score 55 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, he will pip Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-leading run-scorer in men’s ODIs.
Kohli has 14180 ODI runs to his name after 301 innings, just short of Sangakkara’s tally of 14234 runs. The duo is only behind India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar who leads the chart with 18426 runs in 463 innings.
Most runs in Men’s ODIs
