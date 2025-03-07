Virat Kohli on verge of major landmarks in Champions Trophy final

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli is on the verge of amassing major milestones in the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli, who found his lost form with a masterful century against arch-rivals Pakistan, became India’s leading run-scorer in the history of the prestigious eight-team tournament, thanks to his anchoring 84-run knock against Australia in the first semi-final.

The star batter can now also become the leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy as he needs 46 runs to surpass Chris Gayle, who sits at the top of the elusive list with 791 runs in 17 innings.

Most runs in Champions Trophy:

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 791 runs in 17 innings Virat Kohli (India): 746 runs in 17 innings Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 742 runs in 22 innings Shikhar Dhawan (India): 701 runs in 10 innings Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 683 runs in 22 innings Sourav Ganguly (India): 665 runs in 13 innings Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 653 runs in 17 innings

Furthermore, if Virat Kohli manages to score 55 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, he will pip Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-leading run-scorer in men’s ODIs.

Kohli has 14180 ODI runs to his name after 301 innings, just short of Sangakkara’s tally of 14234 runs. The duo is only behind India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar who leads the chart with 18426 runs in 463 innings.

Most runs in Men’s ODIs