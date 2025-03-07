Mitchell Santner highlights India’s venue advantage ahead of Champions Trophy final

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (right) celebrates with Glenn Phillips (centre) after dismissing India's KL Rahul during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 2, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner on Thursday, acknowledged India’s familiarity with the conditions and the surface of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DISC) here ahead of their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

The Blackcaps, who qualified for the final by defeating South Africa by 50 runs in the second semi-final in Lahore, reached here on Thursday evening for the marquee clash.

Upon their arrival, New Zealand captain Santner expressed his readiness for a ‘scrap’ surface for the final.

The two sides locked horns in the last group-stage match of the tournament on March 2, which India won comprehensively by 44 runs.

But Santner expects his team to do well this time around.

"They've played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface. Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. It might be a little bit slower than what we got in Lahore. It might be more of a scrap, but we're down to scrap," Santner said.

"We've come against a good side. I think we'll be better for the run we had the other day against them. We've had a bit of a roll on. Hopefully, it continues," he added.

New Zealand played their last group-stage fixture here on March 2 and then had to rush to Lahore to play the semi-final just two days later.

After earning a spot in the final, the Blackcaps returned here on Thursday evening but Mitchell Santner claimed that his team has adapted to a busy travelling routine in the last few days.

"It's just the general feel of this tournament, moving around a lot. It's all part of the challenge. I think we've been to every place here,” Santner stated.

"Obviously, in Pakistan and Dubai. I think the guys understand it's part of it these days. As long as you're ready to go for the game, it's fine," he concluded.