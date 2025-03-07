Former cricketer hits back at Babar Azam’s father over ‘coaching’ remarks

An undated picture of Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam (right) and his father Azam Siddique. — Instagram/azamsiddique59

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique over his recent social media post in which he had claimed to be the batter’s ‘first and only coach’.

Babar has been under stiff scrutiny due to his recent below-par performances across formats and in the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, where he could score just 87 runs in two innings at an average of 43.50.

The star batter was consequently dropped from the squad for the upcoming five-match away T20I series against New Zealand — a decision strongly opposed by his father.

“The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC’s T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It’s fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback,” wrote Siddique in his Instagram post.

Siddique also issued a strong message to Babar’s critics, urging them to be mindful of their words.

“They are very big former players, but they should choose their words wisely. If someone responds, they may not be able to tolerate it. You are the past, and that door will never open,” wrote Siddique.

“For those who say that ‘his father talks too much,’ let me make it clear—I was his first and only coach, spokesperson, mentor, and above all, his father,” he added.

Siddique’s Instagram post did not sit well with former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, who taunted the latter for claiming to be the batter’s coach and questioned his cricketing credentials.

“We didn’t know Babar Azam’s coach is his father [Azam Siddique]. That’s great! He must have played a lot of cricket, then. Not sure how many Test matches he played, but I request him to fix Babar’s technical flaws,” Basit taunted.

Basit’s response was backed by former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal, who termed Siddique’s statement ‘unnecessary’.

“Every father loves his son. Some openly express it, while others leave it to fate. There’s no doubt about Babar’s contributions to Pakistan cricket, but he must evolve with modern-day demands. However, posting statements after a player is dropped is unnecessary,” Akmal said.