Match officials for Champions Trophy 2025 final unveiled

An undated picture of Richard Kettleborough (left) and Richard Illingworth looking on during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, announced the match officials for the highly-anticipated final of the men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

As per the apex cricketing body, four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel will officiate the summit clash as the on-field umpires.

Illingworth was one of the on-field umpires in the first semi-final between two former champions India and Australia in Dubai, while Reiffel was part of the action during the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa.

Notably, four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Illingworth had also officiated the finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

He was also in action during the group-stage match between the two finalists – India and New Zealand on March 2 in Dubai.

Illingworth and Reiffel will be supported by TV umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena, while Ranjan Madugalle will serve as the match referee.

List of match officials for Champions Trophy 2025 final:

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel & Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Notably, the marquee clash will be played in Dubai despite Pakistan being the host as the ICC while unveiling the schedule of the eight-team tournament, had announced that the venue for the final was subject to India’s qualification.

If India had not qualified for the final, it would have been played at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.