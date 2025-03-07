New Zealand suffer injury scare ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 final

New Zealand's Matt Henry (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's Ryan Rickelton in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: New Zealand’s right-arm pacer Matt Henry’s availability for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final against India was 'unknown', coach Gary Stead said on Friday.

Henry, the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing eight-team tournament, fell awkwardly on his shoulder while taking the catch of Heinrich Klaasen during the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

The right-arm pacer returned to bowl just two overs later, leading to his captain Mitchell Santner’s optimism about his availability, when asked to share an update regarding Henry’s injury during the post-match presentation.

However, coach Stead has now deemed Henry's fitness status "unknown" just a day ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

"I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl," Stead said.

"We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match.

"[But it's] still a little bit unknown at this stage."

"He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder," Stead said. "Hopefully he will be okay."

For the unversed, Matt Henry has thus far taken 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 16.70 in the ongoing eight-team tournament, out of which five came against India in the group-stage fixture.

If Henry does not get to play in the final, New Zealand have tall Jacob Duffy in their squad.

The right-arm pacer did not play a single match in the tournament but had a one-match stint in the preceding tri-nation ODI series against hosts Pakistan and South Africa. He returned decent figures of 1/48 in his seven overs during the match.