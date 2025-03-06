45 Pakistan players register for The Hundred 2025 draft

Pakistan's opening batter Saim Ayub (Left) during second T20I match against South Africa at Supersport Park in Centurion on December 13, 2024 and middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha (Right) during second T20I match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16, 2024. — AFP

Pakistani players are set to feature prominently in this year's The Hundred draft, with 45 players from the country officially registered. The list boasts a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talents.

Naseem Shah leads the pack as the highest-priced Pakistani player, with a reserve price of £120,000. Meanwhile, experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim and rising star Saim Ayub have set their reserve price at £78,500.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain have been listed with a reserve price of £63,000. In contrast, several others, including Mohammad Abbas, Haider Ali, and Ammad Butt, have registered but do not yet have a specified reserve price.

A total of 348 players from across the globe will vie for just 10 available spots among the eight franchises in The Hundred 2025 draft, set for Wednesday, March 12.

Entering its fifth edition, the tournament kicks off on August 5 at Lord’s with a thrilling London derby between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, setting the stage for another season of top-tier cricket and entertainment.

Pakistani Players Registered for The Hundred 2025 Draft:

Top-Priced Players: Naseem Shah (£120,000), Imad Wasim (£78,500), Saim Ayub (£78,500)

£63,000 Reserve Price: Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

£52,000 Reserve Price: Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan

£41,500 Reserve Price: Shan Masood

Other Registered Players:

Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Zaman Khan, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Nauman Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Azan Awais, Ammad Butt, Ahmad Daniyal, Sahibzada Farhan, Sameen Gul, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Imran Jr, Imam Insaram-Ul-Haq, Salman Irshad, Taijul Islam, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan, Usman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Saad Masood, Muhammad Musa, Khawaja Nafay, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Nawaz, Abdullah Shafique, Hunain Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Talat, Ihsan Ullah, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Zeeshan.