Mohammad Amir names Pakistan’s potential candidate for T20I captaincy

Mohammad Amir during 2024 T20 World Cup match against Canada in New York on June 11, 2024. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has voiced his dissatisfaction with the appointment of Salman Ali Agha as the new T20I captain, suggesting Mohammad Haris as a better candidate for the role.

During a recent interview, Amir acknowledged Agha's contributions to the ODI and Test teams but argued that Haris, with his leadership experience, would have been a more suitable choice.

He highlighted Haris' captaincy stints with Pakistan Shaheens and in the Champions Cup, asserting that he has been groomed for the role.

“Haris is captaining everywhere. He led the Pakistan Shaheens, and he also captained in the Champions Cup," Amir said.

"Agha Salman is a very good cricketer, but if you wanted to bring in a new captain for ODIs and Tests, you should have chosen Mohammad Haris because he has been groomed everywhere as a captain,” he added.

Haris' aggressive playing style aligns with modern T20 cricket, and at 23, he is eight years younger than Salman Ali Agha, making him a long-term option for leadership.

It is pertinent to mention that Haris has received a comeback call-up for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, set to begin this month. The squad for the white-ball tour was announced a few days ago.

The white-ball series will consist of five T20 Internationals (T20Is), followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running from March 16 to April 5.

The 23-year-old has played nine T20I matches for Pakistan, scoring 126 runs at a strike rate of 127.27.

He last played a T20I match for the Men in Green against New Zealand in Rawalpindi back in 2023.

Pakistan's ODI Squad Against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I Squad Against New Zealand:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris , Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: