Former England legend slams ICC over Champions Trophy scheduling chaos

Former England cricketer and renowned commentator David Lloyd has voiced his frustration over the scheduling mishaps in a recent ICC tournament. He described the entire arrangement as “farcical” and “embarrassing.”

The controversy intensified when South Africa’s squad found itself caught in a chaotic travel ordeal between Dubai and Lahore.

With the semifinal venues confirmed less than 48 hours before the first match, the Proteas were forced to fly from Dubai to Lahore and back again, adding unnecessary strain on the team.

While none of the players explicitly blamed the exhausting commute for their semifinal loss, the situation was far from ideal.

Lloyd, known for his candid views on ICC tournament management, did not hold back in his criticism. In a video posted on social media, he vented his frustration: “It’s really embarrassing that this is one of the most important events in world cricket, and the arrangements for playing are farcical.”

“It’s laughable that you have to do that. I mean, words fail me,” he added.

The scheduling chaos didn’t only affect South Africa. Both Australia and South Africa had to travel to Dubai on Sunday, with their semifinal fate dependent on the outcome of India’s match against New Zealand.

This left the teams in limbo, uncertain of their next destination until the final group-stage results were determined.

Additionally, two critical games were played in Dubai within a span of just three days.

The 77-year-old lambasted the ICC for its handling of such a high-profile tournament, calling it “nonsense” that teams were left unsure of where they would play next.

“You have teams who go from here to there; you might play here, you might not, you might have to go back,” he said.

His frustration also extended to what he perceived as favoritism towards India. With Dubai serving as India’s home base throughout the tournament, the team benefited from a consistent playing environment.

India capitalised on this advantage, defeating Australia in the semifinal before advancing to the final.

“The fact that you have two games in three days in Dubai… it’s just not right,” he concluded.